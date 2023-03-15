Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,528 shares of company stock worth $23,119,839 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV stock opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.