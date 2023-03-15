Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,350,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

