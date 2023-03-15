Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $389,000 Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PROS were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Performance

PROS stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.12.

Insider Activity

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.