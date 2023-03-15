Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $407,000 Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

