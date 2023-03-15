Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,955,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,265,000 after acquiring an additional 997,608 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after acquiring an additional 834,392 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

