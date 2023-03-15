Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $486,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

