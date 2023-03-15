Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $506,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,188,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,666 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after purchasing an additional 524,969 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.