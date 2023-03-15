Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 911 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS by 72.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $308.30 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.