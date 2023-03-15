Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

