Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.29. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1,447 shares changing hands.

GBTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

