Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.60. 267,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 414,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

