Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

