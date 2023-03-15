Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,886,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $9,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Enhabit Trading Up 2.6 %

Enhabit Company Profile

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

