Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $576,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160 in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

