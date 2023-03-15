Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,925 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

