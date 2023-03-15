Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $518.42 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.