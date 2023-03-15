Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 22,350 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 103.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after buying an additional 658,639 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,663 shares of company stock worth $4,462,645. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CHWY opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -771.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79.
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
