Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 9,996 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of MCB opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $374.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 20,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,511.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

