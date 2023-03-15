Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Takes $262,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.5 %

USPH opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.44%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $767,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,243 shares in the company, valued at $832,130.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,343 shares of company stock worth $697,731. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

