Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.88.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

GRT.UN opened at C$85.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$63.29 and a 52-week high of C$100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.34.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

