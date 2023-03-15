Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Announces Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.
Guess’ Stock Performance
NYSE GES opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.87.
Guess’ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.
Institutional Trading of Guess’
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
See Also
