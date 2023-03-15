Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Announces Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Guess’ Stock Performance

NYSE GES opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

