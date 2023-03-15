HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

