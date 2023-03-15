HC Wainwright Comments on Fuel Tech, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fuel Tech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

FTEK opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 4.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

