HC Wainwright Comments on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.66. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.
