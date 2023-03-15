HC Wainwright Comments on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.66. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

