Head-To-Head Contrast: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 173.68%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 585.36%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$395.89 million ($2.48) -2.68 SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.44 -$17.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -82.56% -62.79% SAB Biotherapeutics -68.35% -82.05% -46.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007, and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

