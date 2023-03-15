Head-To-Head Review: Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Core Laboratories and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 2 2 0 0 1.50 ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

Core Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.81%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $489.73 million 2.05 $19.45 million $0.41 52.44 ProFrac $768.35 million 3.23 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Core Laboratories and ProFrac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Core Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories 3.97% 15.98% 4.93% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Summary

ProFrac beats Core Laboratories on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products. The Production Enhancement segment provides products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.