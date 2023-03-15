Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Position Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading

