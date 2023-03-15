Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 124.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 819,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 268,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.