Honest (HNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Honest Trading Up 0.4 %

Honest stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.44. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 12,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $37,194.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,538.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,372 shares of company stock valued at $234,541. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honest by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Honest by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

