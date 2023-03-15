Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.43 and its 200-day moving average is $198.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

