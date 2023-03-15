Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

