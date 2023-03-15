Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 12970733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

