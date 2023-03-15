Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $234.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

