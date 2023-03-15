ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 6.3%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 539,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,526,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $938.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

