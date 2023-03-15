IMV (IMV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMV Stock Up 9.9 %

IMV stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.00. IMV has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IMV by 680.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMV Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, February 13th.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

