Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Purchases 2,243 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,383.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,552,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,782,495. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,773.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne bought 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne bought 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,161.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 18 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148.50.

On Monday, December 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 11,509 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,834.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,976.26.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.