InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.