Insider Buying: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Purchases 58,286 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Matteo Lodrini bought 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $41,965.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,183 shares in the company, valued at $224,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kaleyra Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaleyra
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 1,173.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 212,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
