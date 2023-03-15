Insider Buying: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Purchases 58,286 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Matteo Lodrini bought 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $41,965.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,183 shares in the company, valued at $224,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kaleyra Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaleyra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 1,173.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 212,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.