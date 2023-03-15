Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.92%.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $11,120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 497,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $4,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

