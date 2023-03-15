Insider Buying: Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Acquires 9,750 Shares of Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) insider Martin Davis bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £30,030 ($36,599.63).

Molten Ventures Trading Down 5.8 %

GROW opened at GBX 311 ($3.79) on Wednesday. Molten Ventures Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 239.80 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 820 ($9.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £475.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 380.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 360.68.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.97) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

