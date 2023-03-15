Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Buys 17,153 Shares of Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Rating) insider Richard Matthews bought 17,153 shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.60 ($20,000.40).

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

