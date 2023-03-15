Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Buys 17,153 Shares of Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Rating) insider Richard Matthews bought 17,153 shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.60 ($20,000.40).
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- How Did Macy’s Buck the Retail Trend and Raise 2023 Forecasts?
- Nordstrom’s 35% Off Sale Puts the Stock on the Bargain Rack
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.