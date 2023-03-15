Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.44.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 61,347 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
