Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,360,874 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Insulet worth $31,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $312.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.41. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,212.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

