Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,011,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after acquiring an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 340,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

