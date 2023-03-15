Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.17.
A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,011,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
