International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Reduced by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 42.1% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 389,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.