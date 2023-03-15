International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

