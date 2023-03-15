Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$13.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.83. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

