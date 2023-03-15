Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

