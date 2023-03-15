Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
About Inuvo
