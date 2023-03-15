Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 992,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PRF opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.58.

