Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $58,133,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

